Class 1A
1. Burlington Notre Dame 27-6
2. Gehlen Catholic 18-5
3. Springville 22-3
4. Lisbon 22-4
5. Holy Trinity Catholic 17-4
6. Ankeny Christian 19-3
7. Newell-Fonda 22-3
8. Council Bluffs St. Albert 10-9
9. Janesville 13-11
10. Dunkerton 19-5
11. Gladbrook-Reinbeck 16-8
12. New London 14-10
13. North Tama 13-6
14. Tri-Center 15-4
15. North Linn 17-5
Dropped Out: Lamoni (11)
Class 2A
1. Dike-New Hartford 35-1
2. Wilton 22-1
3. South Hardin 21-0
4. Boyden-Hull 16-4
5. Western Christian 15-5
6. Sumner-Fredericksburg 22-5
7. Denver 24-5
8. Beckman Catholic 21-7
9. Wapsie Valley 15-7
10. Kuemper Catholic 19-6
11. Treynor 15-5
12. West Branch 14-3
13. Osage 15-5
14. Missouri Valley 21-2
15. Ridge View 24-3
Dropped Out: Hinton (15)
Class 3A
1. West Delaware 29-3
2. Davenport Assumption 18-3
3. Des Moines Christian 23-2
4. West Liberty 19-0
5. Sheldon 17-3
6. Unity Christian 13-3
7. Mount Vernon 18-9
8. Sergeant Bluff-Luton 18-5
9. West Burlington 20-2
10. Sioux Center 15-7
11. Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 20-3
12. Independence 16-6
13. West Lyon 17-4
14. Roland-Story 18-5
15. Union 14-7
Dropped Out: New Hampton (15)
Class 4A
1. Western Dubuque 15-3
2. North Scott 20-4
3. Xavier 20-2
4. Marion 22-4
5. Glenwood 23-2
6. Waverly-Shell Rock 22-5
7. Oskaloosa 18-4
8. Bondurant-Farrar 22-3
9. North Polk 20-7
10. Pella 16-5
11. Clear Creek-Amana 14-7
12. Decorah 20-2
13. Indianola 13-10
14. Humboldt 21-4
15. Winterset 9-2
Dropped Out: Benton Community (15)
Class 5A
1. Iowa City Liberty 23-3
2. Pleasant Valley 21-3
3. Urbandale 21-6
4. Ankeny Centennial 17-5
5. Ankeny 30-5
6. Cedar Falls 22-5
7. Dowling Catholic 20-10
8. Cedar Rapids Kennedy 18-6
9. Johnston 14-6
10. West Des Moines Valley 18-10
11. Iowa City West 11-11
12. Cedar Rapids Prairie 10-10
13. Sioux City East 20-6
14. Dubuque Hempstead 13-9
15. Dubuque Senior 17-11
Dropped Out: Bettendorf (13), Sioux City North (14), Iowa City High (15)
IGHSAU 2021 Iowa High School Volleyball rankings 9-30-21
Class 1A