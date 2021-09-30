IGHSAU 2021 Iowa High School Volleyball rankings 9-30-21

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

Class 1A
1. Burlington Notre Dame 27-6
2. Gehlen Catholic 18-5
3. Springville 22-3
4. Lisbon 22-4
5. Holy Trinity Catholic 17-4
6. Ankeny Christian 19-3
7. Newell-Fonda 22-3
8. Council Bluffs St. Albert 10-9
9. Janesville 13-11
10. Dunkerton 19-5
11. Gladbrook-Reinbeck 16-8
12. New London 14-10
13. North Tama 13-6
14. Tri-Center 15-4
15. North Linn 17-5

Dropped Out: Lamoni (11)

Class 2A
1. Dike-New Hartford 35-1
2. Wilton 22-1
3. South Hardin 21-0
4. Boyden-Hull 16-4
5. Western Christian 15-5
6. Sumner-Fredericksburg 22-5
7. Denver 24-5
8. Beckman Catholic 21-7
9. Wapsie Valley 15-7
10. Kuemper Catholic 19-6
11. Treynor 15-5
12. West Branch 14-3
13. Osage 15-5
14. Missouri Valley 21-2
15. Ridge View 24-3

Dropped Out: Hinton (15)

Class 3A
1. West Delaware 29-3
2. Davenport Assumption 18-3
3. Des Moines Christian 23-2
4. West Liberty 19-0
5. Sheldon 17-3
6. Unity Christian 13-3
7. Mount Vernon 18-9
8. Sergeant Bluff-Luton 18-5
9. West Burlington 20-2
10. Sioux Center 15-7
11. Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 20-3
12. Independence 16-6
13. West Lyon 17-4
14. Roland-Story 18-5
15. Union 14-7

Dropped Out: New Hampton (15)

Class 4A
1. Western Dubuque 15-3
2. North Scott 20-4
3. Xavier 20-2
4. Marion 22-4
5. Glenwood 23-2
6. Waverly-Shell Rock 22-5
7. Oskaloosa 18-4
8. Bondurant-Farrar 22-3
9. North Polk 20-7
10. Pella 16-5
11. Clear Creek-Amana 14-7
12. Decorah 20-2
13. Indianola 13-10
14. Humboldt 21-4
15. Winterset 9-2

Dropped Out: Benton Community (15)

Class 5A
1. Iowa City Liberty 23-3
2. Pleasant Valley 21-3
3. Urbandale 21-6
4. Ankeny Centennial 17-5
5. Ankeny 30-5
6. Cedar Falls 22-5
7. Dowling Catholic 20-10
8. Cedar Rapids Kennedy 18-6
9. Johnston 14-6
10. West Des Moines Valley 18-10
11. Iowa City West 11-11
12. Cedar Rapids Prairie 10-10
13. Sioux City East 20-6
14. Dubuque Hempstead 13-9
15. Dubuque Senior 17-11

Dropped Out: Bettendorf (13), Sioux City North (14), Iowa City High (15)

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local News

Trending Stories