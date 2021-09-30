IGHSAU 2021 Iowa High School Volleyball rankings 9-30-21

Class 1A

1. Burlington Notre Dame 27-6

2. Gehlen Catholic 18-5

3. Springville 22-3

4. Lisbon 22-4

5. Holy Trinity Catholic 17-4

6. Ankeny Christian 19-3

7. Newell-Fonda 22-3

8. Council Bluffs St. Albert 10-9

9. Janesville 13-11

10. Dunkerton 19-5

11. Gladbrook-Reinbeck 16-8

12. New London 14-10

13. North Tama 13-6

14. Tri-Center 15-4

15. North Linn 17-5



Dropped Out: Lamoni (11)



Class 2A

1. Dike-New Hartford 35-1

2. Wilton 22-1

3. South Hardin 21-0

4. Boyden-Hull 16-4

5. Western Christian 15-5

6. Sumner-Fredericksburg 22-5

7. Denver 24-5

8. Beckman Catholic 21-7

9. Wapsie Valley 15-7

10. Kuemper Catholic 19-6

11. Treynor 15-5

12. West Branch 14-3

13. Osage 15-5

14. Missouri Valley 21-2

15. Ridge View 24-3



Dropped Out: Hinton (15)



Class 3A

1. West Delaware 29-3

2. Davenport Assumption 18-3

3. Des Moines Christian 23-2

4. West Liberty 19-0

5. Sheldon 17-3

6. Unity Christian 13-3

7. Mount Vernon 18-9

8. Sergeant Bluff-Luton 18-5

9. West Burlington 20-2

10. Sioux Center 15-7

11. Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 20-3

12. Independence 16-6

13. West Lyon 17-4

14. Roland-Story 18-5

15. Union 14-7



Dropped Out: New Hampton (15)



Class 4A

1. Western Dubuque 15-3

2. North Scott 20-4

3. Xavier 20-2

4. Marion 22-4

5. Glenwood 23-2

6. Waverly-Shell Rock 22-5

7. Oskaloosa 18-4

8. Bondurant-Farrar 22-3

9. North Polk 20-7

10. Pella 16-5

11. Clear Creek-Amana 14-7

12. Decorah 20-2

13. Indianola 13-10

14. Humboldt 21-4

15. Winterset 9-2



Dropped Out: Benton Community (15)



Class 5A

1. Iowa City Liberty 23-3

2. Pleasant Valley 21-3

3. Urbandale 21-6

4. Ankeny Centennial 17-5

5. Ankeny 30-5

6. Cedar Falls 22-5

7. Dowling Catholic 20-10

8. Cedar Rapids Kennedy 18-6

9. Johnston 14-6

10. West Des Moines Valley 18-10

11. Iowa City West 11-11

12. Cedar Rapids Prairie 10-10

13. Sioux City East 20-6

14. Dubuque Hempstead 13-9

15. Dubuque Senior 17-11



Dropped Out: Bettendorf (13), Sioux City North (14), Iowa City High (15)