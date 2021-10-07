IGHSAU 2021 Iowa High School Volleyball rankings 10-07-21

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

Class 1A

No.SchoolRecordLW
1Burlington Notre Dame28-61
2Gehlen Catholic19-52
3Springville24-33
4Lisbon29-54
5Holy Trinity Catholic19-55
6Ankeny Christian27-36
7Newell-Fonda23-37
8Council Bluffs St. Albert15-118
9Janesville14-119
10Dunkerton19-510
11Gladbrook-Reinbeck17-911
12North Tama18-713
13New London19-1112
14Tri-Center20-614
15BCLUW16-13NR

Dropped Out: North Linn (15)

Class 2A

No.SchoolRecordLW
1Dike-New Hartford37-11
2Wilton23-12
3South Hardin28-03
4Boyden-Hull18-44
5Western Christian23-55
6Sumner-Fredericksburg29-56
7Denver31-67
8Beckman Catholic26-108
9Wapsie Valley19-109
10Osage19-813
11Kuemper Catholic20-710
12Treynor19-611
13Ridge View24-315
14Missouri Valley26-314
15Grundy Center21-12NR

 Dropped Out: West Branch (12)

Class 3A

No.SchoolRecordLW
1West Delaware30-31
2Davenport Assumption26-32
3Sheldon19-35
4Des Moines Christian28-43
5Unity Christian15-36
6Mount Vernon24-107
7West Liberty23-24
8Sergeant Bluff-Luton18-58
9West Burlington26-29
10Sioux Center17-710
11Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont26-311
12Roland-Story19-514
13West Lyon18-513
14Independence19-812
15Union17-1115

 Dropped Out: None

Class 4A

No.SchoolRecordLW
1Western Dubuque21-31
2North Scott21-42
3Waverly-Shell Rock28-66
4Xavier25-33
5Marion27-64
6Oskaloosa19-47
7Glenwood27-55
8Bondurant-Farrar23-38
9North Polk24-109
10Pella20-710
11Clear Creek-Amana20-811
12Decorah23-512
13Indianola18-1113
14Humboldt22-414
15Winterset14-315

 Dropped Out: None

Class 5A

No.SchoolRecordLW
1Iowa City Liberty24-41
2Pleasant Valley26-42
3Cedar Falls23-56
4Ankeny31-55
5Dowling Catholic22-107
6Ankeny Centennial23-64
7Urbandale25-83
8Cedar Rapids Kennedy19-68
9Johnston18-79
10West Des Moines Valley19-1010
11Cedar Rapids Prairie16-1012
12Sioux City East20-613
13Iowa City High14-11NR
14Iowa City West12-1211
15Dubuque Hempstead14-1014

Dropped Out: Dubuque Senior (15)

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local News

Trending Stories