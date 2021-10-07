IGHSAU 2021 Iowa High School Volleyball rankings 10-07-21

Class 1A
|No.
|School
|Record
|LW
|1
|Burlington Notre Dame
|28-6
|1
|2
|Gehlen Catholic
|19-5
|2
|3
|Springville
|24-3
|3
|4
|Lisbon
|29-5
|4
|5
|Holy Trinity Catholic
|19-5
|5
|6
|Ankeny Christian
|27-3
|6
|7
|Newell-Fonda
|23-3
|7
|8
|Council Bluffs St. Albert
|15-11
|8
|9
|Janesville
|14-11
|9
|10
|Dunkerton
|19-5
|10
|11
|Gladbrook-Reinbeck
|17-9
|11
|12
|North Tama
|18-7
|13
|13
|New London
|19-11
|12
|14
|Tri-Center
|20-6
|14
|15
|BCLUW
|16-13
|NR
Dropped Out: North Linn (15)
Class 2A
|No.
|School
|Record
|LW
|1
|Dike-New Hartford
|37-1
|1
|2
|Wilton
|23-1
|2
|3
|South Hardin
|28-0
|3
|4
|Boyden-Hull
|18-4
|4
|5
|Western Christian
|23-5
|5
|6
|Sumner-Fredericksburg
|29-5
|6
|7
|Denver
|31-6
|7
|8
|Beckman Catholic
|26-10
|8
|9
|Wapsie Valley
|19-10
|9
|10
|Osage
|19-8
|13
|11
|Kuemper Catholic
|20-7
|10
|12
|Treynor
|19-6
|11
|13
|Ridge View
|24-3
|15
|14
|Missouri Valley
|26-3
|14
|15
|Grundy Center
|21-12
|NR
Dropped Out: West Branch (12)
Class 3A
|No.
|School
|Record
|LW
|1
|West Delaware
|30-3
|1
|2
|Davenport Assumption
|26-3
|2
|3
|Sheldon
|19-3
|5
|4
|Des Moines Christian
|28-4
|3
|5
|Unity Christian
|15-3
|6
|6
|Mount Vernon
|24-10
|7
|7
|West Liberty
|23-2
|4
|8
|Sergeant Bluff-Luton
|18-5
|8
|9
|West Burlington
|26-2
|9
|10
|Sioux Center
|17-7
|10
|11
|Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont
|26-3
|11
|12
|Roland-Story
|19-5
|14
|13
|West Lyon
|18-5
|13
|14
|Independence
|19-8
|12
|15
|Union
|17-11
|15
Dropped Out: None
Class 4A
|No.
|School
|Record
|LW
|1
|Western Dubuque
|21-3
|1
|2
|North Scott
|21-4
|2
|3
|Waverly-Shell Rock
|28-6
|6
|4
|Xavier
|25-3
|3
|5
|Marion
|27-6
|4
|6
|Oskaloosa
|19-4
|7
|7
|Glenwood
|27-5
|5
|8
|Bondurant-Farrar
|23-3
|8
|9
|North Polk
|24-10
|9
|10
|Pella
|20-7
|10
|11
|Clear Creek-Amana
|20-8
|11
|12
|Decorah
|23-5
|12
|13
|Indianola
|18-11
|13
|14
|Humboldt
|22-4
|14
|15
|Winterset
|14-3
|15
Dropped Out: None
Class 5A
|No.
|School
|Record
|LW
|1
|Iowa City Liberty
|24-4
|1
|2
|Pleasant Valley
|26-4
|2
|3
|Cedar Falls
|23-5
|6
|4
|Ankeny
|31-5
|5
|5
|Dowling Catholic
|22-10
|7
|6
|Ankeny Centennial
|23-6
|4
|7
|Urbandale
|25-8
|3
|8
|Cedar Rapids Kennedy
|19-6
|8
|9
|Johnston
|18-7
|9
|10
|West Des Moines Valley
|19-10
|10
|11
|Cedar Rapids Prairie
|16-10
|12
|12
|Sioux City East
|20-6
|13
|13
|Iowa City High
|14-11
|NR
|14
|Iowa City West
|12-12
|11
|15
|Dubuque Hempstead
|14-10
|14
Dropped Out: Dubuque Senior (15)