LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – Back in February, Nebraska volleyball head coach John Cook said “At Nebraska, we aim to dream big and raise the bar”.

That bar was shattered as Nebraska hosted the first-ever volleyball matches inside Memorial Stadium for Volleyball Day in Nebraska featuring Wayne State, UNK, and UNO. A celebration of women’s volleyball, women’s sports, and the state of Nebraska.

The Wildcats of Wayne State kicked off the day with a 3-0 sweep over Nebraska-Kearney in a matchup of ranked squads as the Wildcats earned the sweep in a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

“They got to do something tonight they they’re never going to do again. Ever. None of them and myself included. I never thought that the biggest match I’d ever coached in my life would be to an exhibition to a team in a football stadium. The entire county is watching this tonight and there’s so many volleyball lovers out there. But in Nebraska, this is the mecca of volleyball,” WSC head coach Scott Kneifl said.

“Nebraska is such a special place and it’s full of special people. Just to come here and watch, it’s awesome,” WSC junior Maggie Brahmer added.

“Everybody wants to see other women and other females perform at the highest level and they want what is best for them and this is just a huge step in the right direction. It couldn’t have been a better experience for me,” WSC senior Rachel Walker highlighted.

In the nightcap, #4 Nebraska swept Nebraska-Omaha in front of 92,003 fans. That mark broke the American and World women’s sport attendance record. The night wrapped up with a concert from American Idol winner Scotty McCreery, capping off a monumental day for the state of Nebraska, volleyball, and women’s sports.