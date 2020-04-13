Huskers to air simulated Red-White Spring Game

From: Nebraska Athletics

While you remain safe and healthy at home, spending quality time with your loved ones, we invite you to join your Husker Family in celebrating a variety of activities leading up to “Game Day.” On Saturday, April 18,

The game will incorporate audio from Learfield IMG College/Husker Sports radio network and will be played to unite Husker Nation and honor the brave men and women of Nebraska and across this great country who are on the frontline fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

Husker fans will be able to download #GBRUnited avatars and profile pictures to participate in the first-ever Digital Sea of Red leading up to Saturday’s Digital Husker Red-White Spring Football Game.

There is No Place Like Nebraska and No People Like Nebraskans!

Show off your own family’s gracious spirit in support of all Nebraskans who are bravely working hard to keep all of Nebraska safe. Instead of cheering on the Huskers in Memorial Stadium, put on your favorite red Husker gear, fly your flag proudly and be creative in making a game-day sign or visual display that supports and salutes the resilient people, businesses, organizations, foundations and first responders in the Heartland who are taking risks each day to keep Nebraska safe, healthy and strong.

We invite you to take a picture of your game-day celebration at home and post across social media platform with #GBRUnited.Be creative using materials, props, people and pets available to you in or immediately outside your home or business and please keep a safe distance when creating your message of support.

Thank you, Nebraska United!