LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – Big Red’s point of emphasis was on the defensive side of the ball at today’s press conference as Nebraska looks to improve on its unit that landed in the middle or the bottom half of the Big Ten in a handful of major categories.

Nebraska’s defense returns eight starters who have played a combined 128 games for the team. Leading the way on the defensive side of the ball is Ty Robinson, who totaled a pair of sacks while starting all twelve game.

Another familiar face returning to the defense is Luke Reimer. The Huskers linebacker led the team in tackles the past two seasons and currently ranks fifteenth on the program’s all-time tackles list.

The experience will be key, but the coaching staff says it’s molding into the Husker identity that may have even more benefit.

“I like the fact that the young men are starting to take on the identity of we want to do, that’s the most important thing. We want to play with Husker speed and we want to have dominant contact and you see elements of it showing up on all three levels from the defensive line to the linebackers to the secondary guys. Things we need to improve on…every coach is going to come and harp on takeaways, I always want more takeaways,” Nebraska associate head coach and defensive coordinator Tony White said.

“Just a continuation of the process as we continue to install defenses getting closer to 8/31 but also making sure that the identity is the most important part of this,” White added.