ROSEMONT, Ill. (KCAU) – The Big Ten women’s volleyball preseason poll was released, with the four-time defending conference champs of Wisconsin leading the way.

Right behind them in second was Nebraska while Iowa was tabbed to finish 13th.

Huskers junior libero and defensive specialist Lexi Rodriguez was selected to the Preseason All-Big Ten team. The Sterling, Ill. native was one of three unanimous selections to the squad.

BIG TEN PRESEASON POLL

1. Wisconsin

2. Nebraska

3. Minnesota

4. Penn State

5. Purdue

6. Ohio State

7. Illinois

8. Indiana

9. Maryland

10. Michigan

11. Northwestern

12. Michigan State

13. Iowa

14. Rutgers