Huskers surrounded by college teams pushing on with football

Midland University tight end Austin Harris, right, chats with a teammate during NAIA college football team practice in Fremont, Neb., Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020. Midland University is among five small colleges in the state that are pushing forward with plans to play football this fall. The Nebraska Cornhuskers, meanwhile, won’t play after Big Ten presidents voted to move back football season until after Jan. 1. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

FREMONT, Neb. (AP) — Midland University in Fremont, Nebraska, and four other small colleges in the state are moving forward with plans to play football this fall.

Meanwhile, the Cornhuskers in Lincoln will be sitting idle because of the Big Ten decision to postpone the season until spring because of the coronavirus pandemic.

At Midland, players and staff adhere to protocols put in place to mitigate the risk of being infected.

Linebacker Theo Blum says he and his teammates are grateful to be able to play.

Tight end Austin Harris invites Huskers fans to adopt Midland as its team to cheer for in 2020.

