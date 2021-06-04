Huskers rallies to beat Northeastern in NCAA Regional opener

FAYETTEVILLE, AR. (KCAU) – After Nebraska’s ace pitcher, Cade Povich, gave up four earned runs in three innings of work to Northeastern, the Huskers had their work cut out for them, but completed the comeback for an 8-6 win in game one of the NCAA World Series Fayetteville regional.

Povich gave up eight hits with four earned runs before being pulled in the third inning, but in his defense, he wasn’t given much offensive help. Cam Chick finally got Nebraska on the board with a three-run home run in the fourth inning, which was the first of four straight innings with runs scored for the Huskers.

Nebraska will face #1 Arkansas Saturday at 8 p.m. CT.