Huskers pick up first win of the season in McCaffrey’s first start at QB

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) - The Sioux City Musketeers got plenty of opportunities Friday night, but struggled to cash in on them.

Despite a 31-27 advantage on shots on goal, the Muskies fell 4-2 to Waterloo, bringing their record to 0-2. Gabe Blanchard led the way for Sioux City with both of the team's goals, and his first two of the season. The Musketeers return to the ice Saturday evening when they host Waterloo for game two of their series.