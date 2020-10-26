Huskers not changing their preparation, despite Wisconsin quarterback’s possible positive Covid test

MADISON, WI (KCAU) – After #9 Wisconsin took down Illinois in their season opening game on Friday, the buzz around the Badgers was how well quarterback Graham Mertz played. Now the buzz is still around Mertz, but for a different reason.

After the Badgers’ big win, reports surfaced that Mertz has tested positive for COVID-19. Obviously if he is positive, that would mean that most of the Wisconsin players and coaches would have been in close contact with him, which would put many in quarantine, and put their game at Nebraska this Saturday in jeopardy.

Today Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst declined to comment on the status of Mertz, but did say he expects the game to be played. When Scott Frost was asked about his thoughts on the alleged reports, the Huskers head coach had this to say:

“I don’t think it will change anything for us. I hope for their sake that he is OK. I hope just for his health that he is OK. We have had false positives here too, so my guess is that’s what it is. Whether he plays or not, they’ve got a lot of really good players and they’re a really good team. I don’t think their offense will probably change even if he wasn’t playing. He obviously had a good debut and I hope he’s doing OK.”

Big Ten protocols say athletes who test positive must follow up with additional tests to make sure the first positive isn’t a false positive. If it is confirmed that the first test is a true positive, the athlete cannot play for at least 21 days.