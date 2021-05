FILE – Nebraska wide receiver Omar Manning (5) is tackled by Northwestern defenders during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Evanston, Ill., in this Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, file photo. Manning has had a strong spring and shown flashes of 2019 when he was the top junior college receiver in the nation. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Northwestern will play Nebraska in Ireland to open the 2022 football season.

The game is set for Aug. 27 at Aviva Stadium in Dublin. That’s where the Cornhuskers were supposed to open the 2021 season against Illinois.

The game was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Northwestern will be the home team.

The Wildcats and Huskers originally were scheduled to play Oct. 8, 2022, in Evanston, Illinois.