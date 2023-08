LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – The Nebraska Huskers men’s basketball team made a late-offseason addition, adding Ball State guard Jarron Coleman. Coleman announced his commitment to Fred Hoiberg’s squad, per his social media.

The Indianapolis, Ind. native was a Second Team All-MAC selection for the Cardinals last season, leading the team in scoring with 14.3 points per game. Nebraska will be Coleman’s third school, as the guard has had stints at Ball State and Missouri.

Image Courtesy: AP