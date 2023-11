LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU)- The Nebraska Huskers women’s basketball team took care of business in its season opener, defeating Northwestern State 90-42 at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Nine different Huskers scored in the game, led by Jaz Shelly’s 17-point outing. As a team, Nebraska made ten three-pointers while shooting 42.6% from the field.

Up next for Big Red, they will be on the road at Wyoming for a 7:30 p.m. game on November 10th.