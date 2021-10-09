Huskers’ hopes of an upset falls short as Nebraska drops its fourth loss 32-29 to #9 Michigan

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez warms up before an NCAA college football game against Iowa in Lincoln, Neb. in this Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, file photo. A new era in college sports has arrived. For the first time, NCAA athletes will be permitted to profit from their fame. Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez isn’t a big social media guy, but he started thinking about ways to take advantage of the changes last fall. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)

LINCOLN, NEBRASKA (AP) — Jake Moody hit a 39-yard field goal with 1:24 remaining to lift No. 9 Michigan over upset-minded Nebraska 32-29.

Moody’s fourth field goal came after Wolverines defensive back Brad Hawkins forced Cornhuskers quarterback Adrian Martinez to fumble, returning it 19 yards to the Nebraska 18 to set up the game-winner. Michigan has won its first six games for the first time since starting 9-0 in 2016. Nebraska has lost three games in four weeks to ranked teams — No. 6 Oklahoma on Sept. 18, No. 11 Michigan State two weeks ago and Michigan — by a total of 13 points. The Huskers have now lost 14 straight games against ranked opponents, nine of them under coach Scott Frost.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local News

Trending Stories