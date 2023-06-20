LINCOLN, N.E. (KCAU) – Right-handed pitcher Jordy Bahl sent shockwaves throughout college softball last week, announcing her transfer from OKlahoma to Nebraska. Now a full-time Husker, the two-time National champion and Women’s College World Series MVP took the podium in Lincoln for her first press conference since joining the program.

Bahl won 3 State championships at Papillion-La Vista High School where the Papillion, Nebraska native was crowned National Player of the Year. But after championing the winningest season in NCAA history with the Sooners this season, Bahl says her heart was always at home. Expressing an eagerness to return to the program she grew up watching while hoping to grow the game in Nebraska for the next generation of girls and add to the University’s spotlight on women’s athletics.

“This university puts women up here and you see that especially with the volleyball, the attendance for their game that they’re going to have at memorial stadium is awesome,” Nebraska junior pitcher Jordy Bahl siad. “This program just sets a standard that people want to follow for women’s sports. It’s going to be really cool to be a part of that here.”

“What she brings from the inside out is really… people talk about generational athletes but she might be a generational force for the University of Nebraska,” Nebraska softball head coach Rhonda Revelle said. “I wanna make sure we protect her so she can focus on achieving all the goals she wants to achieve as a student-athlete here too.”

Bahl currently has two years of eligibility remaining.