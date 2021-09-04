Huskers get-right in 52-7 home-opening victory over Fordham

Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) sets up a play at the line of scrimmage against Fordham during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Adrian Martinez ran for two touchdowns and passed for another and Nebraska broke away from Fordham in the second quarter in a 52-7 victory. Samori Toure caught eight balls for 133 yards and ran three times for 35 yards and a score as the Cornhuskers bounced back from a loss at Illinois last week. Markese Stepp added 101 yards on 18 carries and the Huskers finished with 631 total yards. Fordham linebacker Ryan Greenhagen finished with a Division I record-tying 30 tackles. That’s the most since Donald Payne had the same number for Stetson against Campbell in 2014.