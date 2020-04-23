Huskers’ Darrion Daniels anxious for NFL Draft call

Darrion Daniels believes he’s done everything he can to hear his name called in the NFL Draft this weekend. Now, it’s just a waiting game.

“The closer and closer it gets, the more calm and calm I become,” Daniels said.

The former Husker certainly captivated Nebraska football in a short amount of time while in Lincoln. The grad transfer from Oklahoma State was named a senior captain in his lone season with the Big Red.

He says that’s his biggest attribute he can bring to an NFL franchise: leadership.

“Team first,” Daniels said. “I feel like me personally, I hold a lot of people accountable on my team. I expect nothing but greatness from my teammates. I feel like a lot of people play their best football when I’m on the field. Also, a guy that just has great positivity and morale. I really enjoy football a lot. I really enjoy playing it. It brings me joy, it brings me happiness. My energy is contagious. I think, whenever I’m in the building, everybody will catch hold of it.”

And with the exposure he received at Nebraska in his final season, he’s confident he will get drafted this weekend.

“Last game of the season, I was very anxious,” Daniels said. “Like, I’m done with college now, what’s next? And then as things kept coming, I was getting more and more excited. But then as things got closer, I got real, real calm.

“So right now my nerves are really calm. I’m just really anxious. I want to get back to football. That’s all I care about.”

The NFL Draft is set to begin on Thursday at 7:00 p.m. with the first round. The second and third rounds will begin Friday at 6:00 p.m., while the fourth through the seventh rounds will be selected starting at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday. Full coverage can be watched on Channel 8 throughout the weekend.