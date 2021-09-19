Huskers bring rivalry game fire but ended up overpowered in their loss to #3 Oklahoma

NORMAN, OKLAHOMA (AP) – Oklahoma and Nebraska played as if they were trying to uphold the history of the rivalry.

Spencer Rattler passed for a touchdown and ran for another, and No. 3 Oklahoma held on to beat Nebraska 23-16 on Saturday.

Celebrating the 50-year anniversary of the “Game of the Century” — No. 1 Nebraska’s 35-31 win over No. 2 Oklahoma in 1971 — the teams rewarded their nostalgic fans with a competitive contest. The programs had a fierce, yet respectful rivalry in the Big Eight and Big 12, with Nebraska winning five national titles and Oklahoma claiming four between 1970 and 2000.