Huskers break out for a solid start-to-finish win over a historically difficult Northwestern team

LINCOLN, NEBRASKA (AP) – In the 10 years since Nebraska joined the Big Ten, the Cornhuskers’ tightest games have been against Northwestern. On a Saturday night when the Huskers were nearly flawless after back-to-back mistake-filled losses to ranked opponents, they posted their most lopsided Big Ten win against the Wildcats. Adrian Martinez ran for a career-best three touchdowns and passed for another, and Nebraska broke big play after big play while putting away Northwestern early in a 56-7 win.

“We were using the last couple of weeks to fuel us this week,” Martinez said. “A big play to open the game got the crowd behind us, and that initiated it. Tonight we can say we executed the way we should.”

The Cornhuskers (3-3, 1-2 Big Ten) were sharp from the get-go and dominated a matchup that had seen eight of the previous 10 games in the series decided by eight points or less.

“We’re a lot better team than we have been,” Nebraska coach Scott Frost said. “This was one game. This is what I know this group can do. It’s a good first step. We can still get better.”

The 49-point margin was Nebraska’s largest in a win against a Big Ten opponent. For Northwestern (2-3, 0-2), it matched the second largest in a loss in Pat Fitzgerald’s 16 years as coach.

Nebraska stays at home next Saturday to host their toughest Big 10 opponent yet in #9 Michigan. Kickoff at Memorial Stadium is set for 6:30 p.m.