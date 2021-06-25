Huskers Athletic Director Bill Moos to retire

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) — University of Nebraska Athletic Director Bill Moos announced Friday that he will retiring on June 30.

Moos has led the Nebraska Athletic Department since October of 2017, and will conclude a 40-year career in collegiate athletics, including more than 25 years as a Division I athletic director, according to a release from the University of Nebraska Athletics.

Moos said that he is stepping away from the position “completely content,” saying he knows that the athletic program has a solid and stable foundation.

“To understand just how special Nebraska is, you need to spend time here, meet our people, visit our cities and towns and sit in Memorial Stadium in a sea of red on a Saturday afternoon in the fall,” Moos said.

Moos was the 15th athletic director in Nebraska history, having fired 12 Husker head coaches in his four years as AD. He also lead many Nebraska facility projects, including the Go B1G project, the release states.

Moos also navigated Nebraska Athletics through an unprecedented time in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic, everyone played they part to ensure things went as smoothly as possible.

“Our staff never wavered, never shied away from our fundamental responsibilities to protect health and safety and then to ensure the long-term stability of our Department. I am grateful for our staff’s service and commitment to our work and I have no doubt that great things lie ahead for Husker Athletics,” Moos said.

He added that he has been fortunate to work as AD for the University of Nebraska schools.

“I […] have seen a lot but I have never witnessed and experienced the passion of fans like we have at Nebraska. The unflinching support of our programs and of our university is inspiring and unmatched. I have visited every part of our great state and engaged with thousands of Husker fans over the years, and there truly is No Place like Nebraska.”

In response, Chancellor Ronnie D. Green released a statement.

I respect Bill Moos’ decision to retire and I want to thank him for his service to Husker Athletics and our university. Under his tenure, Nebraska has gained tremendous talent with outstanding new coaches and senior administrators. I particularly appreciate his steady and capable leadership during the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. He and his team were able to help mitigate those impacts and ensure that Husker Athletics came through this challenging year in good shape. The positive financial position of our Athletic Department is the envy of many across the nation. Our student athletes are among the most competitive in the nation and excel in so many ways. During his time, our national leadership with the academic success of our student athletes continued with a number of new Academic All-Americans and a graduation rate second only to Northwestern in the Big Ten. I know that Husker Nation will join me in wishing Bill and Kendra all the very best in retirement. I hope they greatly enjoy the additional time with family this will bring. We will be launching a national search very soon, which I hope and expect will move quickly. In the meantime, I have asked Garrett Klassy, Senior Deputy Athletic Director for External Relations, to take on the role of Interim Athletic Director. Garrett has great respect within the department and our university, and I know will provide steady leadership during this period. University of Nebraska Chancellor Ronnie D. Green

Moos has also served as the Athletic Director at Montana from 1990-1995, Oregon from 1995-2007 and his alma mater Washington State 2010-2017. Moos began his athletic career as an athletic administrator in 1982 as assistant athletic director at Washington State. He also served as the school’s associate athletic director from 1988-1990. He was co-captain on the Cougars’ 1972 squad and garnered first-team All-Pac-8 Conference honors.