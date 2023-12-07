LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – Top-seeded Nebraska swept the fifth-seeded Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets 3-0 at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in a third round NCAA Tournament match.

Nebraska records its third sweep of the NCAA Tournament, with Merritt Beason leading Big Red with 11 kills to go along with ten from Ally Batenhorst. The Huskers also dominated the battle at the net, out-blocking Georgia Tech 11-2 in the match.

With the victory, Nebraska improves to 20-0 at home this season and 32-7 all-time in Regional Semifinal matches.

The Huskers will face either #2 Kentucky or #3 Arkansas on Saturday, December 9th at 5:00 p.m. at the Devaney Center.