Husker women’s basketball player Cain shares her family’s experience battling COVID-19

MIDDLETOWN, N.Y. – Kate Cain is considered to be one of the best defensive player in Nebraska women’s basketball history.

She became the Huskers all-time leader in career blocked shots during her junior season, which was cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic.

But that’s when Cain and her family began to battle the virus.

“It’s just crazy to see how quickly everything can change,” Cain said.

All five members of Cain’s family, including herself, tested or were presumed positive for COVID-19 after Cain returned to her home town of Middletown, N.Y., about an hour north of New York City.

Cain and her younger brother were both asymptomatic. Her younger brother and father, Tim, who was deemed an essential worker at West Point in the Army’s core group of engineers, has mild symptoms. Cain’s mother, Alison, had a more severe case.

“There was a stretch for a few days with my mom where she was really having a hard time breathing,” Cain said. “She was wiped out. And when I say she pushed through stuff, she’s never really sick.”

Despite her condition, Alison Cain didn’t receive a coronavirus test for several days.

“My mom had almost every symptom you could have thought of, except a fever,” Cain said. “So if you didn’t have a fever they were just like, oh you’re probably good. That’s where it was really stressful for me and my family, because I knew she was really sick. She needs to be seen somewhere. She needs to get treated somehow and just helped.”

She eventually did receive the help, being admitted into a local hospital for a few hours one day to battle coronavirus-induced pneumonia.

“Obviously, it was scary and I had never seen her that sick.”

Luckily, Alison, Kate and her entire family have been cleared of the virus.

And now, with everyone healthy, Cain is anxious to get back on the court.

“We’re all really stir crazy,” Cain said. “My family, all my friends, everybody just needs something to do.”

And Cain has gained better perspective on the little things in life.

“I just really appreciate the normalcy of day to day life. Like having a set schedule. I’ve missed that and I’m really going to appreciate that. And just all the opportunities to do everyday things, what’s things start to get back to normal.”

Cain said she plans on staying with her family in New York until at least the end of the month before returning to Nebraska for summer workouts, if allowed by the NCAA and the Big Ten.