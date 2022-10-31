LINCOLN, NE (KCAU) – Sophomore center Alexis Markowski notched a double-double with 18 points and 10 rebounds, while junior forward Isabelle Bourne added 12 points and eight boards en route to a dominant 70-27 exhibition win over Washburn at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Sunday night.
Husker women’s basketball handles Washburn 70-27 in exhibition win
by: Noah Sacco
