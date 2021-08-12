Huskers’ defensive line hopes to use depth to keep guys fresh

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) — The Huskers defense runs a 3-4, which means their defensive line is generally filled with big guys whose main job is to eat up blockers for the linebackers to run free.

With bigger guys on the line, their endurance as high, meaning having quality players to sub in and out becomes a much bigger piece of the puzzle for Nebraska’s front seven. It’s been a focal point for Huskers defensive coordinator Erik Chinander this offseason and so far, he’s liking what he sees in camp.

“You are definitely talking about two platoons at every position up front and probably a third at most,” Chinander said. “It is a pretty deep group. You definitely want to, now that we have developed some depth, get those guys some breaks. You want them to be able to rush the passer and be fresh for that. And play the run. But you also want to get the best guys enough reps so that is a good balancing act. Coach [Tony] Tuioti and coach [Mike] Dawson are doing a great job with rotating guys right now, and I don’t see a huge drop off between the ones and the twos.”

The Huskers will kick off their 2021 season in Champaign when they travel to Illinois to open the season on September 4.