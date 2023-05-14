LINCOLN, NEB. (COURTESY OF NEBRASKA ATHLETICS) – The Nebraska softball team (34-20) has been selected for the NCAA Regional in Stillwater, Okla., and will play Wichita State (43-10) on Friday, May 19, at 6 p.m. (CT) on ESPNU.

Oklahoma State (41-14) is the tournament’s No. 6 overall seed and will host UMBC (26-15).

Friday will be the third meeting between Nebraska and Wichita State this season.

Sunday’s selection marks Nebraska’s 26th NCAA Tournament appearance in program history. This is Nebraska’s 22nd NCAA Tournament appearance under Head Coach Rhonda Revelle. Revelle’s 22 NCAA Tournament appearances rank third among active coaches at their current school.