LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Keisei Tominaga scored 18 points and Alonzo Verge Jr. scored 16 with 12 assists and Nebraska beat Kennesaw State 88-74. Chris Youngblood’s jump shot with 14:10 before halftime gave the Owls a 16-8 advantage before Tominaga buried a 3-pointer to start a 15-0 run and Nebraska gradually pulled away from there. Terrell Burden scored 27 points for Kennesaw State on 10-for-14 shooting and made all seven of his foul shots.