Husker men fall flat in second half in loss to #21 Wisconsin

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Jonathan Davis scored 10 points and made a couple big baskets to help Wisconsin begin pulling away after halftime  and the No. 21 Badgers overcame a poor shooting performance to beat Nebraska 61-48. The Badgers swept the season series and have won six straight over the Huskers. Nebraska has lost 25 straight against Big Ten opponents. Wisconsin shot just 32.3%, its second-worst mark of the season, but still managed to hand the Huskers their third straight double-digit loss. Nebraska got 14 points from Lat Mayen and 12 from Teddy Allen.

