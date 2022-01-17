Lincoln, NE (KCAU) — Freshman Bryce McGowens had his fifth 20-point game of the season, and Trey McGowens played in his first game since November 16, but Nebraska (6-13, 0-8 Big Ten) wasn’t able to hold off Indiana (13-4,4-3 Big Ten) from getting its first road win of the season 78-71.
Husker men fall behind early, can’t climb back against Indiana to fall to 0-8 in Big Ten
by: JAKE JONES
