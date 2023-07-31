SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – The Sioux City Public Schools Foundation teed up for its third annual “Golf Fore Education Classic” Monday afternoon, as Nebraska football Heisman winners and other Husker greats hit the links at Sioux City Country Club. Donating swings and time towards the non-profit’s mission.

It featured a handful of perhaps the most legendary Huskers to ever suit up for Nebraska Football. Heisman winners Eric Crouch, Johnny Rodgers, and Mike Rozier took part in the 18-hole foursome scramble at Sioux City Country Club, joined by fellow alums Tommie Frazier, Ricky Simmons and Jay Foreman.

A storied group of success on the gridiron, who’ve since channeled their energies into education. Showing their support to further the foundation’s purpose of supporting students, teachers and staff of the Sioux City Community School District.

“We all have a passion for education,” former Nebraska wing back and 172 Heisman winner Johnny Rodgers said. “Collectively we believe that education is not part of your life, education is life itself. We try to hook up with all those who try to promote a higher education and we gotta help each other get better and better and better and education is the fastest way there. You don’t win Heisman trophies by yourself or national championships by yourself and you don’t build a good community by yourself. It’s always in conjunction with others when you make your greatest accomplishments and team work makes the dream work. We’re just trying to be a part of that team.”

But it wasn’t just the former Huskers who wanted to join the effort. Close to 130 players participated in the “Golf Fore Education Classic,” the most ever in the event’s three-year history. Crouch serves as a big recruiter for the foundation, so it didn’t take much convincing for Rodgers and the rest of the like-minded legends.

An endeavor driven to create awareness for the foundation of which raised approximately $35,000 in donations. Aiming to become bigger and better each year with the help of Huskers eager to show support.

“One found out and the rest wanted to come over to so we had all kinds of calls and it went from there,” SCPS Foundation Director of Development/Operations Karen Harrison said. “We had some other players who were interested from other teams so we’re gonna look at doing that in the future and putting them on board next year. These players, they belong to a brotherhood if you will, for lack of a better term, and they get along really well. Whether you speak Cyclone, Hawkeye or Husker, a chance to meet all three Heisman is just awesome.”

“The people were very enthusiastic and they were very appreciative that we did come. I think we’ve been here before, and we’ll probably be here again,” Rodgers said.