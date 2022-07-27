LINCOLN, NEBRASKA (KCAU)- The Nebraska Huskers football team and their fans rang in the start of fall practice with its annual Fan Day. Players were available to sign memorabilia and interact with their fans at Memorial Stadium.

Despite the preseason polls and pressure on the Huskers’ program, the Nebraska players touched on how thankful they were for the numerous fans that came out to support the team.

“It’s been a blessing just to be here, see all all of the fans and all the kids that come from these communities and stuff like that. It’s been unbelievable,” said Nebraska junior running back Anthony Grant.

“Feeding off their energy and seeing just how much they care about us makes us really want to go out there and work hard for them. So, we are excited” added Huskers redshirt freshman quarterback Chubba Purdy.

Nebraska looks to start their season off in the win column as they are set to host North Dakota in their season opener on September 3rd.