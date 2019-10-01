Hunter Dekkers breaks state Career Passing TD record

In 2017 Mount Vernon’s Drew Adams set the 11-man touchdown record for the state of Iowa with 106. Unfortunately for Adams, that record lasted less than two years. This past Friday as West Sioux traveled to Sibley-Ocheyedan, Hunter Dekkers came in two touchdowns shy of breaking Adams record. It took him less than two minutes to throw touchdown number 107.

“It was a good feeling. I mean, we scored so. We were up. It was the second touchdown of the game when I got it, so it felt good,” the QB said.

Dekkers has been starting for the Falcons since his sophomore year, and those touchdowns were spread out to many different receivers, including his cousin, Kade Lynott, who has caught 35 scores from Dekkers, but none bigger than that 107th.

“Coming in I knew it was one of his goals, and I kinda wanted to be the one to catch it. And coming into the game he told me about it, I think he was two away,” said Lynott. “And I didn’t really realize it right away, but when I got to the sideline he told me. It’s pretty cool.”

“It means a lot, because I know I wouldn’t be able to do it without my coaches and teammates. Not just now but in the past too,” Dekkers said.

All of that wouldn’t be possible without the right system, something Falcons head coach Ryan Schwiesow takes pride in as his star signal-caller etches his name in the record books.

“He’s been coachable the whole time, and he’s been working really hard,” said Schwiesow. “And we’ve been fortunate enough to set some records with what we do here. And he couldn’t do it without a good system, and we couldn’t do it without him, in terms of winning state championships/”

But the only record Dekkers is concerned with right now is winning his third straight state championship.

“He’s focused on winning games,” said Schwiesow. “We have a really big game coming up this week and next week. So I don’t think he’s really thought about it. He’ll think about it after the season is over.”

“I haven’t really thought about it too much, I’m focused on this week’s game,” Dekkers said. “I’m taking it one week at a time, I’m not thinking about the records at all.”

Dekkers will continue to extend his record with each game this season, starting Friday against Western Christian, as he looks to make his record last for a long, long time.