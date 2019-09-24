Hunter Dekkers and Kade Lynott’s family ties lead to success for West Sioux

Through four games this season, Hunter Dekkers has connected with Kade Lynott 36 times for 723 yards and 7 touchdowns. A strong connection on the field, that’s aided by their strong connection off the field.

“We’re first cousins. My mom and his dad are brother and sister, so we’ve grown up together, playing all the time. We lived a block away from each other when we were younger,” said Dekkers.

“Being cousins, that kind of helps us be a lot closer. He’s always over at my house, we play Playstation all the time,” Lynott said. “We’ve been on the same team since the third or forth grade”

A lifelong bond has led to those great performances on the football field. Even to this day, the two continue to push each other towards a third straight championship.

“We’d play every sport together, we’d shoot hoops, we’d play catch, we’d do everything,” Dekkers said. “It’s been a tight relationship ever since we were born and I think that’s why it’s such a good connection.”

“They finish each other’s thoughts, they’ve been together for a long, long time. That always helps,” head coach Ryan Schwiesow said. “They’re on the same page no matter what. And a lot of the things they do are not coachable things, they’re just things they do because they’ve played together for a long time.”

Schwiesow had another word for their connection. Chemistry.

“Chemistry is everything,” he said. “I’ve coached teams that have great chemistry and teams have bad chemistry and people who like to play with each other and enjoy each other when they have success is key. And those two, because they’re so tight, they’re rooting for each other all the time.”

In their final year as teammates, both Dekkers and Lynott are relishing this season, with one goal in mind: keeping their season going as long as possible. Even more motivation for the pair to make it to the UNI Dome, and make it three straight seasons these cousins can finish on top.