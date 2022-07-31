Sioux City, IA — The Sioux City Explorers completed a three game sweep over the Chicago Dogs holding on to an 8-7 victory.

It was a scoreless game until the X’s were able to break open the flood gates in the third and score six runs. It started on a single from Danny Amaral, which brought home Jack Kelly after his lead off double. Amaral later scored when Blake Tiberi reached on an error. Gabe Snyder collected an RBI single of his own, bringing Tiberi home for an unearned run. Nate Samson kept it going with a double to left field to score two. Ademar Rifaela finished the rally with an RBI single giving Sioux City a 6-0 lead.

Sioux City added another run to their score in the fourth inning on a Tiberi solo shot taking a 7-0 lead.

The Dogs got their first run on the board in the fifth to make it a 7-1 game. The run came from Anfernee Grier who scored on Harrison Smith’s single.

Chicago added one more run in the top of the sixth on a fielder’s choice. Sioux City responded with their own run in the bottom of the sixth with Danny Amaral scoring ahead of a throw to the plate on a fielder’s choice, pushing Sioux City ahead 8-2.

Explorers starter, Kevin McCanna (6-4) got the win, his first in seven starts. He went six innings, allowed eight hits, two runs, and collected six strikeouts.

Jordan Kipper (7-3) took the loss, pitching two and one-third innings. He gave up seven hits, five earned runs, one walk, and had two strikeouts.

The Chicago Dogs added two more runs in the seventh, as Charlie Tilson scored on a wild pitch. Michael Crouse scored on a fielder’s choice to reduce their deficit to 8-4.

The Dogs’ ninth inning rally fell short, as they scored three runs in the final frame and left the tying run at second. After a strikeout led off the inning the next six consecutive Chicago Dogs reached, driving in three runs. Sebastian Zawada made a game saving throw to the plate on a base hit to left which cut down KC Hobson. Michael Crouse, Ryan Lidge, and Stevie Wilckerson all scored on three singles to left field. Thomas McIlraith escaped the jam by finishing the inning with a strikeout.

After a day off on Monday, Sioux City will go on the road for the next six games traveling to Fargo-Moorhead and then Chicago. The first game of the trip will be on Tuesday at 7:02 pm at Newman Outdoor Field in Fargo.