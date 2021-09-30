Horsepower: Passing game keeps Morningside’s offense rolling in the NAIA

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Morningside’s offense has been one of the best in the country for a long time, but there’s something extra special about this year’s group that some may have overlooked.

As of Thursday, the Mustangs’ offense is number two in the nation, to only Cumberlands in points per game at 58.3.

However, it’s their passing game that has added an extra layer of aggressiveness, with Morningside leading the nation in yards per passing attempt at 12.3. There are only seven teams who average over ten yards per attempt, with the closest being Indiana Wesleyan at 10.7.

But the question is: Is that a result of their strategy, or is it just what the defenses are giving them?

“It comes down to the week and it comes down to the team you’re playing. I’d say a big aspect of, is not a lot of people think about it, the run game that opens that up, because they’re so heavy thinking about our offensive line and how we’re going to run the ball, and that opens up shots down the field. So it all comes down to our game plan and what we see on film,” said Morningside senior quarterback Joe Dolincheck.

“Our goal on offense is to try and score touchdowns in whatever way we can. And I think being able to throw the ball, because we’ve got some outstanding receivers, and Joey [Dolincheck] throws a real good football, it just kind of opens everything for us. So it’s just always kind of been our philosophy to be wide open and attack people. And we’ve been able to do that so far this year,” Morningside head coach Steve Ryan.

The Mustangs will host Midland at 1:30 p.m. at Elwood Olsen Stadium on Saturday for their homecoming.