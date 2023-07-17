IOWA CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – The Spencer Tigers brought the tying run to the plate in the 7th inning but North Polk would close the door, ending Spencer’s first IHSAA State Tournament run since 1999 by a final of 3-1 in the Class 3A quarterfinals in Iowa City.

The Comets won the State title in 2014, and they looked ready for the stage most of the game. Austin Parkin laced an RBI triple in the bottom of the 3rd to get the scoring started, then Reece Wrage followed in suite with a base knock to center in the 4th for a 2-0 North Polk lead. Charlie Bunkers joined the effort in the 5th inning with another RBI into center, increasing the Comet lead to 3-0.

But Spencer had some fight left in them in the 6th. Senior Jake Hallett roped a ball opposite field to the right center wall, resulting in Reid Tigges scoring on the RBI triple to get the Tigers on the board 3-1. The Tigers would give themselves a chance with the game-tying run at the plate in their final at bat, until North Polk’s Hunter Cook came up with the strikeout to end the game.

Spencer finishes the 2023 season with a record of 23-8.