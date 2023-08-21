Here is a look at the IGHSAU high school volleyball preseason rankings:

CLASS 1A

  1. Ankeny Christian
  2. Holy Trinity Catholic
  3. Don Bosco
  4. AGWSR
  5. Riverside
  6. Remsen St. Mary’s
  7. Council Bluffs St. Albert
  8. New London
  9. St. Ansgar
  10. BCLUW
  11. Boyden-Hull
  12. Central City
  13. Glabrook-Reinbeck
  14. Edgewood-Colesburg
  15. North Tama

CLASS 2A

  1. Dike-New Hartford
  2. Hinton
  3. Grundy Center
  4. Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont
  5. Sumner-Fredericksburg
  6. Kuemper Catholic
  7. Ridge View
  8. Pella Christian
  9. Treynor
  10. Denver
  11. South Hardin
  12. Wapsie Valley
  13. Wilton
  14. Central Lyon
  15. South Central Calhoun

CLASS 3A

  1. Des Moines Christian
  2. Western Christian
  3. Davenport Assumption
  4. Union
  5. Cherokee
  6. Mount Vernon
  7. West Liberty
  8. West Delaware
  9. Solon
  10. Red Oak
  11. Mid-Prairie
  12. Wahlert Catholic
  13. Forest City
  14. Estherville-Lincoln Central
  15. Roland-Story

CLASS 4A

  1. Clear Creek-Amana
  2. Indianola
  3. North Scott
  4. Cedar Rapids Xavier
  5. Norwalk
  6. Nevada
  7. Lewis Central
  8. Marion
  9. Knoxville
  10. Bondurant-Farrar
  11. North Polk
  12. ADM
  13. Bishop Heelan
  14. Charles City
  15. Waverly-Shell Rock

CLASS 5A

  1. Waukee Northwest
  2. Dowling Catholic
  3. Johnston
  4. West Des Moines Valley
  5. Cedar Falls
  6. Ankeny Centennial
  7. Iowa City Liberty
  8. Ankeny
  9. Sioux City East
  10. Pleasant Valley
  11. Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln
  12. Muscatine
  13. Sioux City North
  14. Linn-Mar
  15. Dubuque Senior