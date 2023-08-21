Here is a look at the IGHSAU high school volleyball preseason rankings:
CLASS 1A
- Ankeny Christian
- Holy Trinity Catholic
- Don Bosco
- AGWSR
- Riverside
- Remsen St. Mary’s
- Council Bluffs St. Albert
- New London
- St. Ansgar
- BCLUW
- Boyden-Hull
- Central City
- Glabrook-Reinbeck
- Edgewood-Colesburg
- North Tama
CLASS 2A
- Dike-New Hartford
- Hinton
- Grundy Center
- Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont
- Sumner-Fredericksburg
- Kuemper Catholic
- Ridge View
- Pella Christian
- Treynor
- Denver
- South Hardin
- Wapsie Valley
- Wilton
- Central Lyon
- South Central Calhoun
CLASS 3A
- Des Moines Christian
- Western Christian
- Davenport Assumption
- Union
- Cherokee
- Mount Vernon
- West Liberty
- West Delaware
- Solon
- Red Oak
- Mid-Prairie
- Wahlert Catholic
- Forest City
- Estherville-Lincoln Central
- Roland-Story
CLASS 4A
- Clear Creek-Amana
- Indianola
- North Scott
- Cedar Rapids Xavier
- Norwalk
- Nevada
- Lewis Central
- Marion
- Knoxville
- Bondurant-Farrar
- North Polk
- ADM
- Bishop Heelan
- Charles City
- Waverly-Shell Rock
CLASS 5A
- Waukee Northwest
- Dowling Catholic
- Johnston
- West Des Moines Valley
- Cedar Falls
- Ankeny Centennial
- Iowa City Liberty
- Ankeny
- Sioux City East
- Pleasant Valley
- Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln
- Muscatine
- Sioux City North
- Linn-Mar
- Dubuque Senior