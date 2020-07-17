Hinton softball looks to ride momentum from late come-from-behind first round win

LAWTON – Coming into regional play, the Hinton Blackhawks had to take a short trip to Lawton-Bronson for their opening game, and as the road team, were considered underdogs.

That thought held true for the early portions of the game. Through six innings the Blackhawks trailed 4-0 to the Eagles, and their season came down to just three outs in the top of the seventh. Luckily, for Hinton fans, that’s when the bats got hot, as the Blackhawks scored four runs, and held Lawton-Bronson from scoring any in the bottom half of the inning to force extras.

In the top of the eighth, Hinton managed to get Sara Schoenrock on third with two outs in the inning. That ended up being the difference as Sydney George knocked the game winning run to give the Blackhawks their first lead of the day, and the win was sealed by Jadyn Case picking up the final two of her 13 strikeouts in the circle, as Hinton knocked off the Eagles for the first time since 2011.