Hinton kicker Hessa’s big leg a big weapon for the Blackhawk offense

In last Friday’s game against Logan-Magnolia, the Hinton Blackhawks found themselves on the Panthers’ 33-yard line on fourth down… but instead of going for it and risking a turnover, Hinton turned to their kicker, Andrew Hessa, to attempt the 50-yard field goal.

“A lot of it comes down to trust,” said Blackhawks head coach Kadrian Harderson. “We trust Andrew. He’s been a great kicker for us. Last year he was fantasitc, he was all-district. And this year we knew he’d be a strength of our team.”

“I hit one from 55 in warmups so to me, it’s just if I put a good kick on it I know I have the strength to get it there,” said Hessa.

Hessa went out on and launched a kick that sailed through the uprights with ease, that was the longest field goal of his career, and it was the second-longest in Iowa this season.

“Right off the kick, I can tell if it’s gonna be good or not, and for some reason, that one felt like the best kick I’ve ever had before,” said Hessa.

“We all looked at each other like ‘oh it’s good, it’s money,'” said Harderson. “And our kicking coach was up in the box and he started going crazy right away.”

The kicker also plays linebacker and center for the Blackhawks, but kicking is what he loves to do.

“From when I was very little, I always tried to come into practice and try to make field goals, and now in high school, our kicking coach is the kicker on the Bandits so he helps a lot,” said Hessa.

“It’s unique to find a high school kid who kicks that much and is that good at it,” said Harderson. “You know, most kids it’s like ‘who can kick this year? can you toe punch? All right, you’re our kicker this year’ But not him.”

In his senior year, Hessa wants to keep perfecting his craft, hoping that he can continue to kick at the next level. And if he keeps hitting 50-yarders, he’s got a good shot.