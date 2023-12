HINTON IOWA (KCAU) – History was made on the mats in the inaugural season for Hinton girls wrestling as the Blackhawks hosted its first ever triangular against Sioux City North and Sioux City East.

Below are the final results:

Hinton – 51, Sioux City East – 12

Sioux City North – 48, Hinton – 24

Sioux City North – 60, Sioux City East – 18