Boys Scores
Hinton – 59, Kingsley-Pierson – 52
Sibley-Ocheyedan – 60, Harris-Lake Park – 48
Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn – 55, Sheldon – 51
Homer – 58, River Valley – 41
Cherokee – 67, West Monona – 50
Newell-Fonda – 71, Spirit Lake – 56
Sioux Central – 74, GTRA – 58
Estherville-Lincoln Central – 81, Jackson County Central – 70
Girls Scores
Hinton – 66, Kingsley-Pierson – 46
Estherville-Lincoln Central – 73, Jackson County Central – 34
Central Lyon – 77, Adrian – 28
Sheldon – 60, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn – 45
Ridge View – 55, Storm Lake – 22
West Monona – 59, Cherokee – 53
Emmetsburg – 58, West Bend-Mallard – 36
Homer – 51, River Valley – 36