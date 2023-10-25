SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – The final tickets for the IGHSAU State Volleyball Tournament in Classes 1A and 2A were punched on Tuesday night as Boyden-Hull, Hinton and Newell-Fonda secured their spots in Coralville next week.

Attached are the regional final highlights and scores from around Siouxland as well as the State volleyball pairings:

Hinton vs. Rock Valley Highlights

IOWA REGIONAL FINAL SCORES

Boyden-Hull – 3, River Valley – 0 (Class 1A – Region 1 Championship)

Newell-Fonda – 3, AGWSR – 1 (Class 1A – Region 2 Championship)

Hinton – 3, Rock Valley – 0 (Class 2A – Region 1 Championship)

Kuemper Catholic – 3, Ridge View – 0 (Class 2A – Region 2 Championship)

FULL SIOUXLAND IGHSAU STATE VOLLEYBALL PAIRINGS

CLASS 1A QUARTERFINALS

#1 Ankeny Christian vs. #8 Newell-Fonda – 6:00 p.m. (Tuesday, Oct. 31)

#2 Boyden-Hull vs. #7 Council Bluffs St. Albert – 6:25 p.m. (Tuesday, Oct. 31)

CLASS 2A QUARTERFINALS

#2 Hinton vs. #7 Aplington-Parkersburg – 2:25 p.m. (Tuesday, Oct. 31)

CLASS 3A QUARTERFINALS

#2 Cherokee vs. #7 Union – 10:25 a.m. (Tuesday, Oct. 31)

#3 Western Christian vs. #6 Center Point-Urbana – 12:25 p.m. (Tuesday, Oct. 31)