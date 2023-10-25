SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – The final tickets for the IGHSAU State Volleyball Tournament in Classes 1A and 2A were punched on Tuesday night as Boyden-Hull, Hinton and Newell-Fonda secured their spots in Coralville next week.
Attached are the regional final highlights and scores from around Siouxland as well as the State volleyball pairings:
Hinton vs. Rock Valley Highlights
IOWA REGIONAL FINAL SCORES
Boyden-Hull – 3, River Valley – 0 (Class 1A – Region 1 Championship)
Newell-Fonda – 3, AGWSR – 1 (Class 1A – Region 2 Championship)
Hinton – 3, Rock Valley – 0 (Class 2A – Region 1 Championship)
Kuemper Catholic – 3, Ridge View – 0 (Class 2A – Region 2 Championship)
FULL SIOUXLAND IGHSAU STATE VOLLEYBALL PAIRINGS
CLASS 1A QUARTERFINALS
#1 Ankeny Christian vs. #8 Newell-Fonda – 6:00 p.m. (Tuesday, Oct. 31)
#2 Boyden-Hull vs. #7 Council Bluffs St. Albert – 6:25 p.m. (Tuesday, Oct. 31)
CLASS 2A QUARTERFINALS
#2 Hinton vs. #7 Aplington-Parkersburg – 2:25 p.m. (Tuesday, Oct. 31)
CLASS 3A QUARTERFINALS
#2 Cherokee vs. #7 Union – 10:25 a.m. (Tuesday, Oct. 31)
#3 Western Christian vs. #6 Center Point-Urbana – 12:25 p.m. (Tuesday, Oct. 31)