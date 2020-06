A free basketball camp for any Siouxland athlete in grades 2-8 was the perfect opportunity for the Arena Sports Academy and Showtime Hoopers to bring a return to normalcy for many young athletes in the Siouxland area. The free hour long camp had coaches from all across the area running drills and honing their skills.

"It's awesome to have balls bouncing in the gym again. But it's not only that, but the first thing I asked all these campers when I was out in front of them was I asked where everybody was from. And we've got more than 20 communities here and that's really important," said Arena Executive Director Dustin Cooper.