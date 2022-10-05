SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU)- Many of our local teams are preparing to add another win to their record as another week of high school football in Siouxland is quickly approaching, including the Hinton Blackhawks and the Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn Hawks, who are facing off in the SportsZone Game of the Week.

The Hawks of H-M-S will travel to Hinton to take on the Blackhawks in a battle of 4-2 teams. Hinton, who has won four of their last five games, will look to running back Beau DeRocher to lead the way. The senior has totaled 1,067 yards while scoring 14 touchdowns for the Blackhawks.

Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn has many playmakers of their own, highlighted by senior dual-threat quarterback Kooper Ebel, who has the fourth most all-purpose yards in Class A. Kickoff at Hinton is scheduled for 7 p.m. on October 7th.