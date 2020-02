KANSAS CITY, MO -- For the second straight week, the NAIA DII men's basketball player of the week was given to a member of the Briar Cliff Chargers. The national office announced that Ethan Freidel took home the latest honors on Tuesday.

Freidel earned the accolade after a pair of 30-point performances. The junior guard put up 33 in the Chargers' upset win against #10 Dakota Wesleyan last Wednesday as he was 5-for-7 on 3-point shots and drained all 10 of his free throw attempts.