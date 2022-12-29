WINNEBAGO, Neb. (KCAU) — Since becoming a sanctioned sport in May of 2021, high school girls’ wrestling has seen a giant post on participants in Nebraska.

Over in Winnebago, 261 wrestlers from 39 teams converged into the gym for the school’s 6th invitational which resulted in the largest tournament Winnebago has ever had. So much so that they even had to turn away teams due to lack of space.

High-level grapplers were around every corner culminating into an eventful day.

“You know, it is like a mini-state because you do have one, two, three, four, you know, fifth-ranked girls in Nebraska, ” said Winnebago Girls’ Wrestling Coach Adam Tranmer. “Then you pull some girls from South Dakota that are state champions, state runner-ups, and ranked number one in South Dakota. You know not everybody gets to see them, to have this caliber of tournament in Winnebago and northeast Nebraska is awesome.”

Twelve Siouxland teams were on hand at the invite including South Sioux City, Norfolk, Stanton, Battle Creek, and West Point-Beamer.