SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — It’s another night back under the Friday night lights.
This week, KCAU 9 SportsZone has set up shop in Kingsley, Iowa, as Kingsley-Pierson hosts Logan-Magnolia for our SportsZone Game of the Week.
Kingsley-Pierson is playing host to Top-10 foe Logan-Magnolia. This class A battle between Panthers who both came away with season-opening wins last week, and each is trying to stay out of that loss column. This is easily one of the toughest foes Kingsley-Pierson will face all season, but the Panthers are poised to build off the success from last Friday.
After airing, you can watch the Friday Night SportsZone segments below. You can find the scores for Iowa, Nebraska, and South Dakota teams further below.
Part 1
Game of the Week: Logan-Magnolia at Kingsley-Pierson
Full segment: Highlights from the Game of the Week Logan-Magnolia at Kingsley-Pierson, Central Lyon GLR at MOC-Floyd Valley, Lawton-Bronson at West Lyon, SBL at Sioux City East, Sioux City West at South Sioux City, Sioux City North at Le Mars, Bishop Heelan at CB Lincoln
Part 2
Band of the Week, Highlights from Elk Point-Jefferson at Sioux Valley, Crofton at Bloomfield, Niobrara-Verdigre at Creighton, Lyons-Decatur at Homer, Westwood at Woodbury Central, B-H/Rock Valley at West Sioux, and more scores across Siouxland
Part 3
Player of the Week and the Top Stop
SCORES
The final scores of Siouxland teams can be found below. Games with an “*” were covered by KCAU SportsZone. Games with “**” have been live streamed through a KCAU 9 partnership with Metro Sports TV.
Iowa
Akron-Westfield – 45
Sibley-Ocheyedan – 18
HMS – 0
Alta-Aurelia – 9
Harlan – 48
Denison-Schleswig – 20
Emmetsburg – 16
Estherville-Lincoln Central – 35
Bishop Heelan – 57
Council Bluffs Lincoln – 13
Ar-We-Va – 25
Glidden-Ralston – 24
Hinton – 0
Western Christian – 33
*Logan-Magnolia – 42
K-P – 12 (GAME OF THE WEEK)
*Sioux City North – 14
Le Mars – 38
Gehlen Catholic – 27
MMCRU – 34
**SB-L – 10
Sioux City East – 27
Missouri Valley – 26
MVAOCOU – 24
*CL/G-LR – 42
MOC-Floyd Valley – 7
Pocahontas Area – 35
Okoboji – 32
IKM-Manning – 27
Panorama – 26
Unity Christian – 0
Ridge View – 14
Cherokee – 50
Sioux Central – 0
Sheldon – 35
South O’Brien – 7
*Sioux City West – 14
South Sioux City – 46
South Central Calhoun – 47
Southwest Valley – 0
Webster City – 34
Spencer – 7
Sioux Center – 30
Spirit Lake – 20
West Monona – 8
St. Albert – 24
OABCIG – 12
East Sac County – 13
Newell-Fonda – 64
West Harrison – 28
*Lawton-Bronson – 12
West Lyon – 53
**West Sioux – 6
Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley – 39
*Westwood – 22
Woodbury Central – 39
Boone – 37
Storm Lake – 18
Harris-Lake Park – 67
Rockford – 0
Nebraska
Wakefield – 16
Bancroft-Rosalie – 34
Neligh-Oakdale – 40
GACC – 24
Elkhorn Valley – 34
Stanton – 62
Madison – 0
Ainsworth – 66
*Niobrara/Verdigre – 26
Creighton – 12
St. Mary’s – 46
Randolph – 20
Wayne – 14
Douglas County West – 38
Tri County NE – 44
Winside – 14
*Crofton – 16
Bloomfield – 2
Pender – 29
Clarkson/Leigh – 36
Lutheran High NE – 58
Twin River – 20
David City – 0
Battle Creek – 47
Wynot – 14
Humphrey SF – 6
Wisner-Pilger – 32
Laurel-Concord-Coleridge – 20
Norfolk Catholic – 31
Ord – 14
Plainview – 6
Hartington-Newcastle – 42
Oakland-Craig – 22
Fort Calhoun – 20
Scotus – 20
Pierce – 28
Hartington CC – 25
Aquinas – 13
*Lyons-Decatur NE – 36
Homer – 29
West Point-Beemer – 31
Arlington – 0
Norfolk – 27
Bellevue East – 0
Bishop Bergan – 21
Ponca – 24
O’Neill – 40
Schuyler Central – 14
Tekamah-Herman – 8
Centennial – 6
Wausa – 28
CWC – 24
South Dakota
Lennox – 18
Vermillion – 12
*EP-J – 11
Valley – 20
Dakota Valley – 49
Chamberlain – 13