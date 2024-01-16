SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — After the winter weather kept our local high school basketball teams off the court, Siouxland hoops action is back in full swing, headlined by our SportsZone Game of the Week.

In tonight’s matchup, it’s a highly anticipated, cross-town rivalry as the Sioux City East High Black Raiders boys squad takes on Bishop Heelan at O’Gorman Fieldhouse. These two teams met already this season in December, with the Crusaders defeating the Black Raiders on the road 69-65, earning its first series win since 2017.

Tune in tonight at 10 pm for a look at high school basketball games around Siouxland,

After airing at10 p.m., you can watch the Friday Night SportsZone segments below.

You can also find the scores for girls’ games in Iowa, Nebraska, and South Dakota and boys’ games in Iowa, Nebraska, and South Dakota further below.

SCORES

The final scores of Siouxland teams can be found below. Games with an “*” were covered by KCAU SportsZone.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Iowa

Sioux City West – 68

CB Lincoln – 61

Sheldon – 22

Central Lyon – 72

West Bend-Mallard – 49

East Sac County – 45

MVAOCOU – 65

Lawton-Bronson – 33

West Lyon – 56

Okoboji – 58

Pocahontas Area – 66

South Central Calhoun – 46

Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn – 46

South O’Brien – 38

Cherokee – 48

Spencer – 26

OABCIG – 21

Westwood – 60

Hinton – 62

Kingsley-Pierson – 35

Nebraska

Clarkson/Leigh – 63

Lutheran High Northeast – 19

Lincoln Pius X – 59

Norfolk – 28

Tekamah-Herman – 37

Oakland-Craig – 71

Norfolk Catholic – 16

Pierce – 37

O’Neill – 44

Wagner – 66

South Dakota

BOYS BASKETBALL

Iowa

Nebraska

South Dakota

