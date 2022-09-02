(KCAU) — Another night of high school football action in the books. Watch KCAU 9 at 10 p.m. for SportsZone. Noah Sacco and Anthony Mitchell take you through the gridiron action going on through Siouxland. Check out the highlights and scores from across the area.

CL/G-LR vs SB-L, Sioux City East vs Sioux City North, Le Mars vs Bishop Heelan, BH/RV vs Western Christian, Hinton vs MMCRU

Band of the Week, EP-J vs Sioux Valley, Dakota Valley vs Chamberlain, Pender vs Clarkson-Leigh, Walthill vs Cedar Bluffs, Homer vs Lyons-Decatur NE, West Lyon vs ELC

Player of the Week, Top Stop

Iowa

8-Player

Ar-We-Va – 19

Kingsley Pierson – 67

GTRA – 50

Glidden-Ralston – 8

Newell-Fonda – 72

Siouxland Christian – 0

Remsen-St. Mary’s – 60

River Valley – 6

Boyer Valley – 13

Audubon – 50

Class A

Akron-Westfield – 0

Alta-Aurelia – 14

Gehlen Catholic – 35

Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn – 50

Hinton – 40

MMCRU – 32

IKM-Manning – 18

Westwood – 26

Lawton-Bronson – 65

Missouri Valley – 0

Woodbury Central – 41

Logan-Magnolia – 6

Class 1A

East Sac County – 3

Ridge View – 12

Emmetsburg – 14

Southeast Valley – 28

MVAOCOU – 20

Eagle Grove – 30

Pocahontas Area – 30

South Central Calhoun – 6

Sibley-Ocheyedan – 15

Okoboji – 6

Sioux Center – 14

West Sioux – 63

West Monona – 30

Cherokee Washington – 52

Class 2A

CL/G-LR – 42

Sergeant Bluff-Luton – 0

MOC-Floyd Valley – 34

Unity Christian – 7

OABCIG – 42

Storm Lake – 0

Sheldon – 17

South O’Brien – 0

Spirit Lake – 47

Forest City – 0

West Lyon – 43

Estherville-Lincoln Central – 14

Class 3A

Heelan – 0

LeMars – 28

BH/RV – 20

Western Christian – 27

Harris-Lake Park – 49

Northwood-Kensett – 0

Class 4A

Denison-Schleswig – 14

Council Bluffs-Lincoln – 6

Spencer

Mason City

Class 5A

Sioux City North – 2

Sioux City East – 28

Nebraska

Class A

Norfolk – 42

Bellevue East – 0

Class C1

Oakland-Craig – 46

Fort Calhoun – 7

Pierce – 45

Scotus – 7

West Point-Beemer – 40

Arlington – 0

Class C2

Cedar Catholic – 33

Aquinas – 3

Norfolk Catholic – 35

Ord – 14

Ponca – 13

Archbishop Bergan – 26

Class D1

Bancroft-Rosalie – 14

Wakefield – 48

Bloomfield – 28

Crofton – 10

GACC – 14

Neligh-Oakdale – 58

Hartington-Newcastle – 28

Plainview – 54

Homer – 62

Lyons-Decatur – 30

Laurel-Concord-Coleridge – 22

Wisner-Pilger – 16

Pender – 36

Clarkson/Leigh – 66

Walthill – 6

Cedar Bluffs – 54

Class D2

Creighton – 42

Niobrara/Verdigre – 6

Osmond – 22

Elgin/Pope John – 46

Wausa – 52

Chambers/Wheeler Central – 14

Wynot – 47

St. Francis – 26

South Dakota

Class 11A

Dakota Valley – 40

Chamberlain – 8

Class 11B

Elk Point-Jefferson – 50

Sioux Valley – 0