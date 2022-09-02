(KCAU) — Another night of high school football action in the books. Watch KCAU 9 at 10 p.m. for SportsZone. Noah Sacco and Anthony Mitchell take you through the gridiron action going on through Siouxland. Check out the highlights and scores from across the area.
CL/G-LR vs SB-L, Sioux City East vs Sioux City North, Le Mars vs Bishop Heelan, BH/RV vs Western Christian, Hinton vs MMCRU
Band of the Week, EP-J vs Sioux Valley, Dakota Valley vs Chamberlain, Pender vs Clarkson-Leigh, Walthill vs Cedar Bluffs, Homer vs Lyons-Decatur NE, West Lyon vs ELC
Player of the Week, Top Stop
Iowa
8-Player
Ar-We-Va – 19
Kingsley Pierson – 67
GTRA – 50
Glidden-Ralston – 8
Newell-Fonda – 72
Siouxland Christian – 0
Remsen-St. Mary’s – 60
River Valley – 6
Boyer Valley – 13
Audubon – 50
Class A
Akron-Westfield – 0
Alta-Aurelia – 14
Gehlen Catholic – 35
Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn – 50
Hinton – 40
MMCRU – 32
IKM-Manning – 18
Westwood – 26
Lawton-Bronson – 65
Missouri Valley – 0
Woodbury Central – 41
Logan-Magnolia – 6
Class 1A
East Sac County – 3
Ridge View – 12
Emmetsburg – 14
Southeast Valley – 28
MVAOCOU – 20
Eagle Grove – 30
Pocahontas Area – 30
South Central Calhoun – 6
Sibley-Ocheyedan – 15
Okoboji – 6
Sioux Center – 14
West Sioux – 63
West Monona – 30
Cherokee Washington – 52
Class 2A
CL/G-LR – 42
Sergeant Bluff-Luton – 0
MOC-Floyd Valley – 34
Unity Christian – 7
OABCIG – 42
Storm Lake – 0
Sheldon – 17
South O’Brien – 0
Spirit Lake – 47
Forest City – 0
West Lyon – 43
Estherville-Lincoln Central – 14
Class 3A
Heelan – 0
LeMars – 28
BH/RV – 20
Western Christian – 27
Harris-Lake Park – 49
Northwood-Kensett – 0
Class 4A
Denison-Schleswig – 14
Council Bluffs-Lincoln – 6
Spencer
Mason City
Class 5A
Sioux City North – 2
Sioux City East – 28
Nebraska
Class A
Norfolk – 42
Bellevue East – 0
Class C1
Oakland-Craig – 46
Fort Calhoun – 7
Pierce – 45
Scotus – 7
West Point-Beemer – 40
Arlington – 0
Class C2
Cedar Catholic – 33
Aquinas – 3
Norfolk Catholic – 35
Ord – 14
Ponca – 13
Archbishop Bergan – 26
Class D1
Bancroft-Rosalie – 14
Wakefield – 48
Bloomfield – 28
Crofton – 10
GACC – 14
Neligh-Oakdale – 58
Hartington-Newcastle – 28
Plainview – 54
Homer – 62
Lyons-Decatur – 30
Laurel-Concord-Coleridge – 22
Wisner-Pilger – 16
Pender – 36
Clarkson/Leigh – 66
Walthill – 6
Cedar Bluffs – 54
Class D2
Creighton – 42
Niobrara/Verdigre – 6
Osmond – 22
Elgin/Pope John – 46
Wausa – 52
Chambers/Wheeler Central – 14
Wynot – 47
St. Francis – 26
South Dakota
Class 11A
Dakota Valley – 40
Chamberlain – 8
Class 11B
Elk Point-Jefferson – 50
Sioux Valley – 0