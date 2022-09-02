(KCAU) — Another night of high school football action in the books. Watch KCAU 9 at 10 p.m. for SportsZone. Noah Sacco and Anthony Mitchell take you through the gridiron action going on through Siouxland. Check out the highlights and scores from across the area.

Iowa

8-Player

Ar-We-Va – 19
Kingsley Pierson – 67

GTRA – 50
Glidden-Ralston – 8

Newell-Fonda – 72
Siouxland Christian – 0

Remsen-St. Mary’s – 60
River Valley – 6

Boyer Valley – 13
Audubon – 50

Class A

Akron-Westfield – 0
Alta-Aurelia – 14

Gehlen Catholic – 35
Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn – 50

Hinton – 40
MMCRU – 32

IKM-Manning – 18
Westwood – 26

Lawton-Bronson – 65
Missouri Valley – 0

Woodbury Central – 41
Logan-Magnolia – 6

Class 1A

East Sac County – 3
Ridge View – 12

Emmetsburg – 14
Southeast Valley – 28

MVAOCOU – 20
Eagle Grove – 30

Pocahontas Area – 30
South Central Calhoun – 6

Sibley-Ocheyedan – 15
Okoboji – 6

Sioux Center – 14
West Sioux – 63

West Monona – 30
Cherokee Washington – 52

Class 2A

CL/G-LR – 42
Sergeant Bluff-Luton – 0

MOC-Floyd Valley – 34
Unity Christian – 7

OABCIG – 42
Storm Lake – 0

Sheldon – 17
South O’Brien – 0

Spirit Lake – 47
Forest City – 0

West Lyon – 43
Estherville-Lincoln Central – 14

Class 3A

Heelan – 0
LeMars – 28

BH/RV – 20
Western Christian – 27

Harris-Lake Park – 49
Northwood-Kensett – 0

Class 4A

Denison-Schleswig – 14
Council Bluffs-Lincoln – 6

Spencer
Mason City

Class 5A

Sioux City North – 2
Sioux City East – 28

Nebraska

Class A

Norfolk – 42
Bellevue East – 0

Class C1

Oakland-Craig – 46
Fort Calhoun – 7

Pierce – 45
Scotus – 7

West Point-Beemer – 40
Arlington – 0

Class C2

Cedar Catholic – 33
Aquinas – 3

Norfolk Catholic – 35
Ord – 14

Ponca – 13
Archbishop Bergan – 26

Class D1

Bancroft-Rosalie – 14
Wakefield – 48

Bloomfield – 28
Crofton – 10

GACC – 14
Neligh-Oakdale – 58

Hartington-Newcastle – 28
Plainview – 54

Homer – 62
Lyons-Decatur – 30

Laurel-Concord-Coleridge – 22
Wisner-Pilger – 16

Pender – 36
Clarkson/Leigh – 66

Walthill – 6
Cedar Bluffs – 54

Class D2

Creighton – 42
Niobrara/Verdigre – 6

Osmond – 22
Elgin/Pope John – 46

Wausa – 52
Chambers/Wheeler Central – 14

Wynot – 47
St. Francis – 26

South Dakota

Class 11A

Dakota Valley – 40
Chamberlain – 8

Class 11B

Elk Point-Jefferson – 50
Sioux Valley – 0