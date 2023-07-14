SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – Youth may be a detriment to some teams, but it’s more than a benefit for Remsen St. Mary’s softball. Behind an explosive junior class, the program has just one senior while remaining one the top teams in Class 1A into their third straight State appearance.

The numbers back it up. The Hawks holding top-four marks in 1A batting average, run differential, on base percentage and slugging percentage. Mix that with a 0.53 ERA from pitcher Marina Cronin, who’s yet to allow a run this postseason, you get an RSM recipe of dominant softball.

But despite overcoming injuries and moving players around to difference positions, the Hawks aren’t satisfied with simply punching its ticket, they want to be a force in Fort Dodge. Holding on that winning mindset that can lead them to the program’s first State title.

“We know that making it is really good like the first couple of years we were like oh yeah we made it that’s good but this year we’re all pushing to actually win down there and play and I feel like it’s a whole new mindset,” Remsen St. Mary’s junior Mya Bunkers said. “We just have more drive this year we’re stronger and know that we can actually do it this year.”

“If there are any nerves I feel like it’s more of excitement to get down there and really show what we can do more than being nervous to play,” Remsen St. Mary’s junior Claire Schroeder said.

“We feel when we step on this field with this group of girls that they’re better than whoever they play,” Remsen St. Mary’s head coach Monte Harpenau said. “As long as they believe in that I have confidence they win get the job done.”

The five-seed Hawks take on 4-seed Wayne in the Class 1A State quarterfinals. First pitch in Fort Dodge set for Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.