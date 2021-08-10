IGHSAU, IHSAA announce plans to add shot clock for high school basketball

BOONE, Iowa (WHO-TV) – A shot clock is officially coming to Iowa high school girls and boys varsity basketball.

A joint statement from the Iowa High School Athletic Association and the Iowa Girl’s High School Athletic Union, released Tuesday, says the use of a 35-second shot clock will begin in the 2022-23 school year.

The IHSAA and IGHSAU say more information on the rule implementation for the shot clock will be provided at a later date.

Sub-varsity programs may use the shot clock as well, but it is not required.

The shot clock for college basketball is 30 seconds and in the NBA it’s 24 seconds.